Man arrested for child pornography, sexual interference in Saint John

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into sexual interference and child pornography in Saint John, N.B.

The Saint John Police Force responded to a complaint of possible child pornography discovered on a man’s cellphone around 1:51 a.m. Tuesday.

Police were also told it was believed the man knew the children depicted in the media on his phone.

Officers executed a search warrant at the man’s residence and seized a number of electronic devices.

Police say they arrested the man for sexual interference, making child pornography and possessing child pornography.

The man was released from custody on an undertaking to return to court on Dec. 15. He is also under conditions, including, but not limited to "not be in or near any places where children under the age of 16 years are likely to congregate."