HALIFAX -- Police in New Brunswick are urging people to stay calm and not to take matters into their own hands if they suspect people aren't self-isolating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The warning comes after the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force responded to a threat call at a residence on Hampton Road in Rothesay, N.B. Thursday morning.

Police say there was a dispute over two people who were not properly self-isolating after recent international travel.

One man was arrested for assault after he allegedly uttered threats and purposely coughed in someone’s face while feeling ill.

No details about the man have been released.

The provincial government's non-compliance branch has been notifed.

Police say, if anyone has concerns that someone is not self-isolating properly, they should call the COVID-19 non-compliance line at 1-855-462-8387 before 4:30 p.m., and email after hours at helpaide@gnb.ca.

"During these difficult times, we ask everyone to respect the health and safety of all individuals, including first responders and health care professionals by refraining from irresponsible and needless behaviours such as this," the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force said in a news release.