

CTV Atlantic





A 23-year-old man has been arrested for dangerous driving after he crashed his vehicle into a light standard in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police spotted the SUV on Highway 111, between exits 6 and 7, just after 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say the man was driving dangerously and estimate the vehicle was travelling over 150 km/h in an 80-km/h zone.

Police say officers were about to pursue the vehicle when it crashed into a light standard.

The driver was arrested at the scene.

Police say he wasn’t injured, but was taken to the Dartmouth General Hospital as a precaution due to the speed of the crash.

The man is facing a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.