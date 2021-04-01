HALIFAX -- RCMP in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia have arrested a man for impaired driving after he allegedly drunk drove an all terrain vehicle through a drive-thru early Sunday morning.

Yarmouth Municipal RCMP say at approximately 12:20 a.m. on March 28, an officer observed an ATV in the drive-thru lineup at a restaurant on Starrs Road in Yarmouth.

Police say the male driver was ‘displaying signs of impairment’, and provided breath samples which were twice the legal limit.

Owen Russell D’Entremont has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and operation of a conveyance while having a blood alcohol concentration that was equal to or exceeded 80 mg of alcohol in 100 mL of blood.

D’Entremont has been released from custody and will appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on May 10, 2021.