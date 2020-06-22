HALIFAX -- Halifax District RCMP say they arrested a 25-year-old man from Windsor, N.S., after a chase on Friday night.

"At approximately 10:40 p.m., a member of the Halifax District RCMP was monitoring traffic on Hwy. 101 near Mt. Uniacke, when he observed a car travelling eastbound at 182 km/h," the RCMP said in a news release. "The member activated their emergency equipment, the car went by the police car but it did not pull over. The member attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the car continued at a fast rate. The member did not pursue the car but provided the information to other members in the area."

Police say the suspect's car was spotted by another police officer as it entered Bedford and was pulled over.

"The driver was showing signs of impairment and was administered the roadside screening device test which resulted in a fail," the release said.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving and taken to the Lower Sackville Detachment to take a breathalyzer test.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on July 29.

He faces charges of flight from police, dangerous driving, impaired operation of a conveyance and operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg%.

He was also ticketed for driving while his licence was revoked and for driving without insurance.