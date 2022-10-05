Man arrested for having loaded shotgun in vehicle after crash: Saint John police

A man is in custody after police in Saint John, N.B., say they found a loaded shotgun inside the man’s vehicle following a crash.

Just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Broad Street, where a vehicle had smashed into a concrete barrier and sustained severe damage.

Once on scene, police say an officer found the driver and noticed a shotgun in the vehicle.

Officers searched the car and seized the shotgun, which they say was loaded.

Police arrested the driver, a 30-year-old man, for weapons offences.

The man was checked by paramedics but wasn’t taken to hospital.

He remains in custody pending a court appearance.