Man arrested for impaired driving after car gets stuck on Dartmouth golf course
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, September 11, 2018 12:07PM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 11, 2018 1:01PM ADT
A 30-year-old man is facing an impaired driving charge after his vehicle got stuck on a golf course in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the Brightwood Golf and Country Club at 9:22 p.m. Monday.
When they arrived, officers found a car stuck on an embankment at the 16th hole.
The driver was arrested at the scene.
The man is due in court at a later date to face charges of impaired driving and property damage.
Police say the damage to the golf course was confined to a small area of the green at the 16th hole.