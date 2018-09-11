

CTV Atlantic





A 30-year-old man is facing an impaired driving charge after his vehicle got stuck on a golf course in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the Brightwood Golf and Country Club at 9:22 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, officers found a car stuck on an embankment at the 16th hole.

The driver was arrested at the scene.

The man is due in court at a later date to face charges of impaired driving and property damage.

Police say the damage to the golf course was confined to a small area of the green at the 16th hole.