HALIFAX -- A 28-year-old man from Haut-Rivière-du-Portage, N.B., is facing impaired driving chargers after colliding with four different vehicles Wednesday morning in Tracadie, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP say at approximately 10 a.m. on September 30, a man driving a white Honda Civic collided with two vehicles at an intersection Rue Principale.

Police say the driver continued into a parking lot where he hit two more parked vehicles.

Police arrested the driver without incident.

The driver was transported to hospital for an assessment. Another person sustained minor injuries in a collision, but did not require medical attention.

The driver was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Tracadie Provincial Court on January 5, 2021.