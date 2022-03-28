Man arrested for impaired driving after crashing vehicle: Saint John police

A man was arrested for impaired driving on Sunday after police say he drove over several properties and crashed his vehicle in Saint John, N.B.

The Saint John Police Force responded to a collision on Bon Accord Drive around 6 a.m.

Police say an SUV had driven over multiple properties and also collided with a parked car and a tree.

According to police, the driver fled on foot, but later returned to the scene in an attempt to retrieve the vehicle.

Police arrested the 38-year-old man at that time.

Police say the man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The man was released and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.