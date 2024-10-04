ATLANTIC
    • Man arrested for impaired driving after head-on crash in Tracadie Cross: P.E.I. RCMP

    Police on Prince Edward Island arrested a man following a head-on crash in Tracadie Cross early Friday morning.

    RCMP, the East River Fire Department and Island EMS responded to a two-vehicle collision on Route 2 at 6:30 a.m.

    Police say a vehicle crossed the centre line and collided head-on with another vehicle.

    There were no serious injuries.

    One of the vehicles caught fire, which caused the highway to be closed for about an hour.

    Police say one of the drivers, a 22-year-old man, was arrested for impaired driving.

