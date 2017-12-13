Featured
Man arrested for impaired driving after tractor-trailer overturns on N.S. highway
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2017 8:44AM AST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 13, 2017 11:26AM AST
A man is facing impaired driving charges after his tractor-trailer overturned in the median of a Nova Scotia highway Tuesday evening.
The RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 104 near Alma, N.S. around 6:30 p.m.
Just before the collision, police say they were responding to a report of a possible impaired driver after a tractor-trailer was spotted swerving between both lanes of traffic.
The driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and taken to hospital in New Glasgow with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the 50-year-old Canso, N.S. man is facing charges of refusal of a legal blood demand and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.
He is due to appear in Pictou provincial court on Feb. 28.
Highway 104 westbound near Exit 20 was down to one lane overnight. It has since reopened.