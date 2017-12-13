

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing impaired driving charges after his tractor-trailer overturned in the median of a Nova Scotia highway Tuesday evening.

The RCMP responded to the scene on Highway 104 near Alma, N.S. around 6:30 p.m.

Just before the collision, police say they were responding to a report of a possible impaired driver after a tractor-trailer was spotted swerving between both lanes of traffic.

The driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and taken to hospital in New Glasgow with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the 50-year-old Canso, N.S. man is facing charges of refusal of a legal blood demand and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

He is due to appear in Pictou provincial court on Feb. 28.

Highway 104 westbound near Exit 20 was down to one lane overnight. It has since reopened.