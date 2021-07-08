HALIFAX -- A 25-year-old man is facing charges in connection with an arson that occurred early Sunday morning in Blue Mountain, Nova Scotia.

Pictou County District RCMP says at approximately 12:06 a.m. on July 4, police received a complaint of a vehicle fire at a home on Sherbrooke Rd. in Blue Mountain.

Officers responded and learned the vehicle had been set on fire following an altercation involving a 25-year-old man who had attended a party being held at the home earlier in the evening.

Police received a 911 call a short time later advising that the 25-year-old man was now at another home on Sherbrooke Rd., and that the man was behaving erratically.

Police say they attended the home and found that the man was brandishing a large knife and was encouraging officers to fatally harm him. Officers continued to talk with the man, who at one point began harming himself. One of the officers then displayed a conducted energy weapon, which resulted in the man dropping the knife and being taken into custody without further incident.

The man was transported to a local hospital and later released on an undertaking. He will be appearing in court at a later date to face charges of arson, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to property.