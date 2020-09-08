HALIFAX -- A man has been arrested in connection with robberies at two banks in St. Stephen, N.B.

The RCMP say a woman was using the ATM inside the Scotiabank on Milltown Boulevard shortly after 10 a.m. Monday when she was approached by a man.

Police say the man claimed to have a weapon and demanded cash from the woman. He left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

A similar incident happened around 2 p.m. that day. Police say a woman at the CIBC on King Street was approached by a man who tried to grab her wallet.

The woman was assaulted, but wasn’t seriously injured.

The man fled the scene with the woman’s purse and wallet.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect and found him hiding from police in a parking lot on King Street around 7:20 p.m. Monday.

The 54-year-old St. Stephen man was arrested and taken into custody. There is no word on potential charges at this time.