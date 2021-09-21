Advertisement
Man arrested in connection with two robberies in North Sydney, N.S.
Cape Breton Regional Police have a man in custody after a pair of stores in North Sydney were robbed on Monday night.
Police say at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, officers responded to an alarm at the Circle K on Commercial Street, where staff reported a mam entered the store and demanded cash and cigarettes before he fled.
According to police, the man was arrested a short time later when patrol officers spotted a man matching the suspect description.
Police were in the area in response to an robbery reported at 7:30 p.m. at Pierce Street Dairy, where a man entered the store, demanded cash from the rawer and fled.
Police say no on was injured in either incident.
Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.