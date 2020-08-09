HALIFAX -- A man has been arrested in the Rocklin/Millbrook, N.S. area in Pictou County after police say he barricaded himself in a home with weapons.

An RCMP spokesperson says at 4:11 a.m. a tweet was put out advising the public of the ongoing situation, but has since been deleted.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team and a tactical armoured vehicle responded to the scene while residents in the area were asked to shelter in place.

About two hours later, RCMP put a post on their Facebook stating the suspect has been arrested and taken into custody.

No other details were provided by police.

The investigation is ongoing.