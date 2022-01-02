Man arrested in relation to break-and-enter at Bathurst radio station: Bathurst Police Force

A man has been arrested and police are investigating following a break-and-enter at a radio station in Bathurst, N.B.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Bathurst Police Force responded to Bounce Radio located at 640 St. Peter Ave after receiving information of a break-and-enter.

Sgt. Mathieu Boudreau with the Bathurst Police Force says a 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the break-in.

Boudreau says police did recover some items that were stolen. He did not provide any further details about the suspect or stolen property.

According to Bounce Radio's general manager, Trent Mcgrath, nobody was in the building at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bathurst's Bounce Radio is owned by Bell Media, which also owns CTV Atlantic.