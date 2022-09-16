Man arrested in relation to Friday break-and-enter at Saint John bank

A man has been arrested in relation to a break-and-enter into a bank in uptown Saint John early Friday morning.

Police say at about 3:50 a.m., members of the Saint John Police Force responded to a building commercial alarm at a bank on King Street.

Upon arriving at the bank, police say they discovered a door that had been broken. Officers then located a man inside the bank where police say he was arrested in relation to the break-and-enter.

The 39-year-old man was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident are asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.