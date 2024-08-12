ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man arrested, stolen property recovered in Lakeville, N.B.

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)
    Share

    A man has been arrested after a stolen vehicle and other stolen property was recovered by police in Lakeville, N.B.

    Police say they responded to the report of a stolen vehicle which had been found at a home on Route 560 around 2 p.m. on Aug. 4.

    Upon arrival to the scene, police say they found the stolen vehicle, and a 27-year-old man was arrested.

    Officers later found other stolen property at the residence.

    RCMP said they executed a search warrant later on the property, where officers found a number of items related to other ongoing theft investigations in the area.

    The man was remanded into custody, but was later released on conditions.

    He is set to appear in provincial court in Woodstock, N.B., at a later date.

    The investigation is still ongoing. 

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Costco is cracking down on membership moochers

    Costco knows you're using your friend's membership card. To save you the embarrassment of telling you off when you're in the checkout line, now Costco will try to catch membership moochers before they even get in the door.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News