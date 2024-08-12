Man arrested, stolen property recovered in Lakeville, N.B.

A man has been arrested after a stolen vehicle and other stolen property was recovered by police in Lakeville, N.B.

Police say they responded to the report of a stolen vehicle which had been found at a home on Route 560 around 2 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Upon arrival to the scene, police say they found the stolen vehicle, and a 27-year-old man was arrested.

Officers later found other stolen property at the residence.

RCMP said they executed a search warrant later on the property, where officers found a number of items related to other ongoing theft investigations in the area.

The man was remanded into custody, but was later released on conditions.

He is set to appear in provincial court in Woodstock, N.B., at a later date.

The investigation is still ongoing.

