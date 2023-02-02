Man arrested, suspects sought after store robbed, vehicle stolen with woman and child inside: Halifax police
One man is facing charges and Halifax police are still looking for two suspects after a store was robbed and a vehicle with a woman and child inside was stolen earlier this week.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the Dollarama on Dentith Road in the Spryfield area around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say two men entered the store, threatened the employees, and stole two cash drawers.
Police say the suspects then fled on foot, headed towards the No Frills store.
The two suspects and another man then allegedly got into a vehicle that was parked near the No Frills store. One man got into the driver’s seat and the two others got into the backseat.
However, police say a woman and child were still in the vehicle at the time. When bystanders tried to intervene, the two men who were in the back got out and ran away, but the man in the driver’s seat allegedly drove away with the woman and child still inside the vehicle.
Police say the suspect stopped a short time later and let them get out. The woman and child weren’t injured.
Officers found the vehicle in the area and tried to pull it over, but police say the driver refused to stop. The officers briefly pursued the vehicle but eventually stopped due to safety concerns.
Police say officers eventually found the vehicle abandoned around 8:20 p.m. A K9 unit tracked the suspect to a hone, where he was arrested a short time later.
The 37-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face charges of:
- robbery
- dangerous operation of a conveyance
- flight from a peace officer
- possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
Police say they expect to lay additional charges.
Meanwhile, investigators are still trying to find the two suspects who fled the vehicle.
The first suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with a thin build. He was wearing a grey jacket with a hood and a green Dollarama reusable bag on one of his feet.
The second suspect is described as a white man with a thin build and shorter than the first suspect. He was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, something red, possibly a T-shirt underneath the jacket, and his face was covered.
Investigators are asking anyone with information or video from the area to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
