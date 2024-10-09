Man blows 3.5 times the legal limit: P.E.I. RCMP

RCMP in Prince Edward Island arrested a 31-year-old man in Covehead, P.E.I., for impaired driving on Wednesday. The man blew 3.5 times the legal blood alcohol limit at the time of his arrest.

The driver provided a breath sample of 280 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood, which is 3.5 times the legal limit.

RCMP responded to multiple complaints of an erratic or impaired driver in Covehead at 6:15 p.m. then another report of a crashed vehicle.

The man charged with impaired driving was arrested and will appear in court at a later date said an RCMP news release.

