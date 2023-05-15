Man calls 911 to report threats, gets charged for firing gun into the air: N.S. RCMP

A 28-year-old man is facing firearm-related charges after he called police to his home outside Truro, N.S., over the weekend.

Colchester County District RCMP responded to a 911 call from the man around 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

The caller alleged multiple men were threatening to kill him at his home on Mount Thom Road in Kemptown, N.S.

The Nova Scotia RCMP says officers spoke with all the men at the scene separately.

They say they learned three men went to the 911 caller’s home to talk to him about an online deal.

“One of the three had purchased a vehicle engine from the man. A verbal altercation occurred, and the man told the others to get off his property before exiting his residence with a firearm,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall in a news release Monday.

As the three men started to leave, they reportedly heard a bang, which police say was from the man firing a gunshot into the air.

Police say Dana MacCoul was arrested at the scene without incident.

A search warrant was executed at the home and police say they seized a shotgun and ammunition.

MacCoul has been charged with:

careless use of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

unsafe storage of a firearm

MacCoul was remanded into custody.

He is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court Monday.