Man caught driving more than 50 km/h over speed limit: Halifax police
A man has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit in Dartmouth, N.S.
Halifax Regional Police says an officer spotted the speeding vehicle on Highway 111 near Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth at about 8:45 a.m. Monday.
“The officer observed the vehicle’s speed at 136 km/h in an 80 km/h zone,” says the Halifax Regional Police in a news release.
The 31-year-old driver was ticketed for stunting -- a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.
The ticket carries a fine of $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.
The man was suspended from driving for seven days.
