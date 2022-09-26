Man caught driving more than 50 km/h over speed limit: Halifax police

A man has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police says an officer spotted the speeding vehicle on Highway 111 near Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth at about 8:45 a.m. Monday.

“The officer observed the vehicle’s speed at 136 km/h in an 80 km/h zone,” says the Halifax Regional Police in a news release.

The 31-year-old driver was ticketed for stunting -- a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The ticket carries a fine of $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

The man was suspended from driving for seven days.