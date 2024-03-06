Man charged after allegedly assaulting dog in Stellarton, N.S.

A 48-year-old man faces charges after allegedly assaulting a dog in Stellarton, N.S.

On Wednesday, Stellarton Police Service received a report of a man assaulting a dog on Marie Street. Police then arrested the man at the scene, according to Mark Hobeck, chief of the Stellarton Police Service.

The man faces charges of:

uttering threats against an animal

causing unnecessary pain to an animal

The man was released on conditions that he cannot possess, house or keep any domestic animal.

Police believe the dog is not seriously injured, and they say the dog was taken and is being monitored at the SPCA.

The man is set to appear in court on April 22.

