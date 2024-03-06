ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man charged after allegedly assaulting dog in Stellarton, N.S.

    A Stellarton Police Service vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Stellarton Police Service/Facebook) A Stellarton Police Service vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Stellarton Police Service/Facebook)
    Share

    A 48-year-old man faces charges after allegedly assaulting a dog in Stellarton, N.S.

    On Wednesday, Stellarton Police Service received a report of a man assaulting a dog on Marie Street. Police then arrested the man at the scene, according to Mark Hobeck, chief of the Stellarton Police Service.

    The man faces charges of:

    • uttering threats against an animal
    • causing unnecessary pain to an animal

    The man was released on conditions that he cannot possess, house or keep any domestic animal.

    Police believe the dog is not seriously injured, and they say the dog was taken and is being monitored at the SPCA.

    The man is set to appear in court on April 22.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News