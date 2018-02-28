

CTV Atlantic





A Moncton man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly tried to steal the vehicle of a man who pulled over to help after a collision involving an ambulance.

New Brunswick RCMP say the collision happened between a car and an ambulance on Highway 11 in near Bouctouche, N.B., at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a SUV with a driver and a passenger stopped to help.

“When the driver of the SUV stepped out, the driver of the car climbed into the SUV and attempted to flee the scene with the passenger still inside,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

Police say the owner of the SUV struggled with the suspect and tried to regain possession of the SUV.

The passenger of the vehicle was pushed out during the altercation according to police. They were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SUV then drove into a ditch and the suspect fled on foot.

Bradley Mitton, 30, was arrested a short time later and charged with failure to remain at the scene of an accident, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and assault causing bodily harm.

He appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Wednesday and the judge ordered a five-day evaluation.

He will appear in court again on March 28.