A 21-year-old man has had his licence suspended and vehicle towed after he was allegedly caught doing donuts on a helipad in Liverpool, N.S.

A member of the Queens District RCMP spotted the driver spinning his tires and driving in circles -- commonly known as doing donuts -- on the helipad on Harley Umphrey Drive shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the officer spoke to the man and noted alcohol on his breath, so he was given a roadside screening device. That produced a “warning” reading, which resulted in the man’s licence being suspended for seven days.

The White Point, N.S., man was also charged with stunting and fined $2,422.50. His vehicle was towed from the scene and he received a second, concurrent seven-day suspension for stunting.