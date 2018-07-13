

A man is facing charges after he allegedly dragged a woman into a vehicle in Cole Harbour, N.S.

Police received a complaint just after 10 p.m. on July 3 that a man had “forcibly dragged” a woman into a vehicle and then drove off with her on Flying Cloud Drive.

The vehicle was last seen headed towards Gregory Drive.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle at the time.

With help from the public, investigators were able to identify both the suspect and the victim.

A 22-year-old man from Eastern Passage, N.S. has been charged with assault and forcible confinement in connection with the alleged incident. He is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Aug. 15.

Police say the woman wasn’t injured.