HALIFAX -- A 23-year-old man is facing several charges following a robbery at a gas station in North Sydney, N.S. Monday night.

Just before 11 p.m. on June 7, officers with the Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the Circle K Irving gas station on Commercial Street after receiving reports of a robbery.

According to police, a man entered the store, demanded cigarettes and money, and threatened to hurt the clerk if police were called. The suspect then grabbed items from behind the counter and ran. Police say the man had to break through the front door where two customers were trying to hold him in.

Patrol officers were able to gain information from witnesses in the area who saw the man running down Peppett and Summer Streets. The information eventually led officers to a property on Union Street where they found the suspect hiding.

Police arrested the 23-year-old man, who is facing multiple charges including robbery, threats, and property damage.

The investigation is ongoing.