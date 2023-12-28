ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man charged after assault at Halifax MLA constituency office: police

    A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)

    A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted two people at an MLA’s constituency office in Halifax earlier this month.

    Halifax Regional Police says 47-year-old Blair Jordan MacDonald was arrested in Halifax Wednesday.

    MacDonald is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday to face charges of assault and property damage.

    The alleged incident happened at Liberal MLA Brendan Maguire’s office on Herring Cove Road on Dec. 14.

    Police say the man went into the office and assaulted two people he knew. They also say he damaged the office before leaving on foot.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News