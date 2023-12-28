Man charged after assault at Halifax MLA constituency office: police

A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted two people at an MLA’s constituency office in Halifax earlier this month.

Halifax Regional Police says 47-year-old Blair Jordan MacDonald was arrested in Halifax Wednesday.

MacDonald is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday to face charges of assault and property damage.

The alleged incident happened at Liberal MLA Brendan Maguire’s office on Herring Cove Road on Dec. 14.

Police say the man went into the office and assaulted two people he knew. They also say he damaged the office before leaving on foot.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.