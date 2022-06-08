Man charged after attacking a person, stealing their backpack in Dartmouth: police

A 23-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted another person and stole their backpack in Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery in the 0-100 block of Alderney Drive at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the victim was walking in the area when he was assaulted and had his backpack stolen by a man he knew. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers and a K9 unit located the suspect nearby and arrested him without incident.

Devon Joseph Edwards is facing charges of robbery, assault causing bodily harm and breach of probation. He was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Wednesday.