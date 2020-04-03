HALIFAX -- A car crashed into a Bank of Montreal branch on Mumford Road in Halifax on Friday afternoon.

"I was sitting in my car and I heard a really big bang," said a woman who was sitting in her parked car near the bank.

"I saw two guys come out of the car," she said.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m., almost two hours after the bank had closed for the day.

"Upon arrival officers located a vehicle partially inside the front lobby of the business," Halifax Regional Police said in a new release. "Officers have determined that the vehicle was not intentionally driven into the business."

Police say a 25-year-old male from Halifax is facing multiple charges under the provincial Motor Vehicle Act, including driving while his driver’s license was revoked and using a communications device to text message while operating a vehicle.

There were no injuries, but there was extensive damage to the car and the front of the bank.