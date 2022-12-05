Man charged after collision, running away from police: Saint John police

A man is facing charges in Saint John, N.B., after leaving the scene of a collision.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, a patrol officer with the Saint John Police Force was travelling on Thornbrough Street approaching an intersection when a small red car turned into the opposite lane of traffic, almost colliding with the police vehicle.

Police say the driver of the red car turned left onto Anglin Drive and continued driving erratically, crossing into the opposite lane of traffic. Upon turning right onto Sandy Point Road, the driver again crossed into the opposite lane and collided head-on with another vehicle.

As officers arrived on scene, the driver and passenger of the red car ran away.

Investigators brought in additional officers, including the K9 team, to search for the suspect.

A 33-year-old man was located nearby and arrested. He’s charged with:

failing to stop for police

dangerous operation of a vehicle

leaving the scene of a collision

violating probation orders

Police were unable to locate the passenger of the suspect’s vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision was unharmed. The passenger sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital where they were later released.

The suspect was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 506-648-3333.