Man charged after crashing truck twice in Dartmouth: police

Police say a man has been charged after he crashed his truck twice in Dartmouth, N.S., Sunday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a vehicle collision in the 300 block of Pleasant Street around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, the driver of a truck backed into a parked vehicle and then left the area before officers arrived.

About 15 minutes later, police responded to a report of a truck that crashed into a power pole in the Mount Hope Avenue and Highway 111 area.

Police say the truck and the driver matched the description from the earlier crash on Pleasant Street, about two kilometres away.

The truck driver was then arrested at the scene.

Justin Anthony Bishop, 22, was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Monday to face charges of: