

CTV Atlantic





A Dartmouth man is facing charges in connection with a structure fire police say was deliberately set in Halifax’s north end.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene in the 5700 block of North Street before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Police closed several roads in the area of Robie and North streets while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Police say an investigation found that the fire had been deliberately set and a subsequent investigation identified a suspect.

Officers arrested a 55-year-old man on Jackson Road in Dartmouth shortly after 10:30 p.m.

The man is due in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face charges of arson with disregard for human life, possession of an incendiary material, and breach of a recognizance.