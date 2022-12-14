Man charged after fleeing crash, ramming police vehicle: Cape Breton police

A North Sydney, N.S., man is facing several charges after police allege he drove away from a collision while impaired.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they saw a vehicle make a “dangerous turn” at the intersection of Station and King streets in North Sydney Tuesday night.

Police say the driver hit a car and continued down King Street.

The driver didn’t stop for officers, according to police.

A little while later, officers found and stopped the vehicle on Clifford Street.

Police say, as officers approached, the man tried to drive away again and hit a police vehicle.

Officers opened the driver’s door, pulled him from the vehicle and arrested him.

No injuries were reported in the crash on Station Street.

George James Timbury, 57, is charged with:

failing to stop after an accident

dangerous operation of a vehicle

flight from a peace officer

impaired operation of a vehicle

refusal of a breathalyzer demand

assaulting a peace officer

obstruction

three breaches of previous court-ordered release conditions

He was set to appear in Sydney provincial court Wednesday to face the charges.