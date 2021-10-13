Man charged after four-month crime spree: Halifax police
Police in Halifax have charged a man with dozens of offences including robbery, assault and theft under $5,000 that occurred throughout the Halifax region over the last couple of months.
Around 12 p.m. on Monday, police say they responded to a theft at the Rockhead Wine, Beer and Spirits store located at 2651 Windsor Street in Halifax.
According to police, a man entered the store, stole alcohol and fled on foot. Officers arrested the suspect a short time later in the 2100 block of Brunswick Street, between Cornwallis and Cogswell streets.
Investigators say they have identified Christopher Joseph Young, 30, as being responsible for 15 incidents, including thefts and robberies.
Young is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face the following charges:
- Robbery (x3)
- Assault with a weapon
- Assault
- Theft under $5,000 (x12)
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (x12)
- Breach of probation (x27)
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Data shows Saskatchewan a few intensive care patients away from triage protocol
Saskatchewan is a few intensive care patients away from having to activate its triage protocol, which means doctors in the province could soon have to decide who can and cannot get care in intensive care units.
UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.
Interactive: What rising sea levels will do to popular Canadian sites
New visualizations show how popular sites across the world, including Canada's H.R. MacMillan Space Centre and B.C.'s Fisherman's Wharf Park, could be lost to rising sea levels if carbon emissions continue at their current rate.
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in November
The White House confirmed Tuesday night that the U.S. land and sea border will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico in November; however, officials would not specify what vaccines would be accepted or if mixed doses will meet eligibility tests.
COVID-19 scientists faced death threats, threats of violence: survey
A new survey of 321 scientists who have spoken publicly about COVID-19 finds that 15 per cent received death threats and 22 per cent received threats of physical or sexual violence.
A coroner has ruled Gabby Petito died by strangulation. But these questions are left unanswered
There is now a clearer picture of what happened to Gabby Petito after a coroner said Tuesday that she died by strangulation. But many questions remain unanswered including who killed her, when she was killed and what happened leading up to her death.
'I was shocked:' Video shows bison with its head trapped in car at Quebec wildlife park
A bison at a wildlife park in western Quebec is unhurt after a frightening incident over the weekend.
Quebec pushes back vaccine deadline to Nov. 15 for health-care workers
Despite repeated claims that the deadline would not be pushed back, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced Wednesday he is giving health-care workers 30 more days to get their two vaccine doses.
Canada Post reveals Christopher Plummer stamp featuring his iconic roles
Canada Post has revealed a new commemorative stamp honouring late acting legend Christopher Plummer.
Toronto
-
Ontario marks lowest COVID-19 daily case count in months with 306 infections
Ontario health officials logged 306 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, marking the lowest daily case count since the beginning of August.
-
Trial begins for driver accused of killing mom and two children in horrific 2018 car crash
As a trial begins for a man accused in a horrific car crash that killed a 12-year-old girl, as well as her seven-year-old friend and his mother, in Brampton, Ont. three years ago, a relative says she hopes no one forgets them.
-
Canada Post reveals Christopher Plummer stamp featuring his iconic roles
Canada Post has revealed a new commemorative stamp honouring late acting legend Christopher Plummer.
Calgary
-
Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run in southwest Calgary
Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in the city's southwest earlier this month.
-
Youth charged after man shot at northeast Calgary bus stop
A minor has been charged in connection with a September shooting in Rundle that left one man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
-
Man accused of stealing cab from driver sought by Calgary police
Calgary police are hoping the public can help identify a man accused of stealing a taxi from a driver.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | Pedro Pascal spotted filming HBO's The Last of Us at Alberta legislature
Curious Edmontonians have seen seen the apocalyptic sets of HBO's The Last of Us in downtown Edmonton this month, but not its celebrities — until recently.
-
'Our numbers are still extremely high': Alberta reports 3,358 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths since Friday
Alberta officials say recent COVID-19 numbers are encouraging but still 'extremely high.'
-
Alberta launches app for businesses to scan COVID-19 vaccine QR codes
The Alberta government has launched an app businesses can use to scan COVID-19 vaccine QR codes.
Montreal
-
Quebec pushes back vaccine deadline to Nov. 15 for health-care workers
Despite repeated claims that the deadline would not be pushed back, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced Wednesday he is giving health-care workers 30 more days to get their two vaccine doses.
-
Quebec reports 512 new COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths
Quebec reported 512 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with seven more deaths. There are currently almost 300 people hospitalized with the virus.
-
Three men in their mid-20s arrested over August triple homicide in east-end Montreal
Montreal police announced Wednesday morning they have made multiple arrests during an operation following a triple homicide that took place last August in the Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
Ottawa
-
Two dead in tractor trailer crash on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401.
-
Ottawa surpasses 600 COVID-19 deaths
The death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa has surpassed 600 residents.
-
Gill, Ronald formally sentenced to life in prison
Twice convicted murderers Bhupinderpal Gill and Gurpreet Ronald have been formally sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
London
-
13 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths in Middlesex-London Wednesday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, but no new deaths.
-
Former custodian details abuse at EMDC during kidnapping sentencing
The former school janitor found guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a four-year-old addressed the judge at his sentencing hearing Wednesday.
-
No store, but pop-up IKEA Design Studio coming to London, Ont.
After years of back and forth over whether a full-size IKEA store would come to London, and the opening and closure of a 'pick-up point,' the company has announced a limited-time IKEA Design Studio will be opening at CF Masonville Place.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury health officials warn of COVID-19 exposure in Memorial Park
Health officials are investigating an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak and are warning people who spent time in Downtown Sudbury's Memorial Park might have been exposed.
-
No injuries in two-car collision on Hwy 11, Huntsville
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Huntsville Wednesday morning to find a car flipped onto its side.
-
Victim attacked with a golf club in the Sault, one person charged
A 40-year-old woman in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged after one person was seriously hurt Oct. 12 when they were attacked with a golf club.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba reports 79 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday
Manitoba reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday according to the province's dashboard.
-
Suspect charged after 97-year-old woman assaulted: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man is facing an assault charge after police say a 97-year-old woman was hurt in an unprovoked attack.
-
Manitoba woman finds baby bear eating apples in her yard
A Manitoba woman had an unlikely visitor in her front yard on Tuesday – a little black bear cub.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police issuing tickets in connection to mostly-maskless PPC election night party
Saskatoon police have issued one ticket in relation to the People’s Party of Canada campaign headquarters rally at the Saskatoon Inn – and are in the process of issuing three more.
-
Girl, 7, dead after being hit by car on Highway 5: Sask. RCMP
A seven-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a car on Highway 5, 10 km west of Wadena on Monday.
-
Prince Albert City Council approves vaccination policy for civic facilities
Prince Albert City Council has approved a mandatory vaccination policy for civic facilities.
Regina
-
Data shows Saskatchewan a few intensive care patients away from triage protocol
Saskatchewan is a few intensive care patients away from having to activate its triage protocol, which means doctors in the province could soon have to decide who can and cannot get care in intensive care units.
-
Brace yourself – snow is in the forecast for southeast Saskatchewan
So far this fall we’ve been lucky to have warm temperatures, just a little light frost and generally pleasant conditions, but things are a bit more unsettled and chilly this week.
-
Advocates call on Sask. government to reverse income support changes
Volunteers spent Tuesday morning building tents for unhoused people living in Regina’s Pepsi Park as the number of people now calling the park home continues to grow.
Vancouver
-
B.C. association files lawsuit to stop practices akin to solitary confinement
A B.C. association has filed a lawsuit in the hope of stopping practices it says are not unlike solitary confinement.
-
'Hope for the best': Point Roberts residents welcome Canada-U.S. land border reopening
Communities along the U.S.-Canada border are breathing a sigh of relief, after the White House confirmed it will reopen the land border in early November.
-
92 people tested positive for COVID-19 at Site C during outbreak that's now been declared over
After nearly two months, an outbreak at Site C hydroelectric dam's worksite has been declared over.
Vancouver Island
-
Massive Sooke fire deemed suspicious
A massive fire that tore through a commercial building in Sooke on Wednesday morning has been deemed suspicious.
-
UVic ties for best comprehensive university in Canada: Maclean's
The University of Victoria has tied for first place in the Maclean's magazine ranking of comprehensive universities across the country.
-
Saanich offering up to $1,600 in e-bike rebates in new pilot program
The District of Saanich is offering rebates and discounts for people who are interested in purchasing an electric bike (e-bike).