Man charged after four-month crime spree: Halifax police

HALIFAX -

Police in Halifax have charged a man with dozens of offences including robbery, assault and theft under $5,000 that occurred throughout the Halifax region over the last couple of months.

Around 12 p.m. on Monday, police say they responded to a theft at the Rockhead Wine, Beer and Spirits store located at 2651 Windsor Street in Halifax.

According to police, a man entered the store, stole alcohol and fled on foot. Officers arrested the suspect a short time later in the 2100 block of Brunswick Street, between Cornwallis and Cogswell streets.

Investigators say they have identified Christopher Joseph Young, 30, as being responsible for 15 incidents, including thefts and robberies.

Young is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face the following charges: