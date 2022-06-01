Man charged after fraudulently representing himself as contractor at Dartmouth business: police
A 47-year-old man is facing charges after police say he fraudulently represented himself as a contractor at a business in Dartmouth, N.S., last month.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the business on John Savage Avenue on May 18. According to police, a man at the business was representing himself as a contractor with a First Nations community, although he is not.
Police say the man was arrested without incident.
After investigating, police allege the man had visited the same business on several occasions and fraudulently obtained tools valued at over $20,000.
Scott Lee Gray is facing charges of fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
He is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.
