Residents in Moncton's downtown core are on edge today, after a heavy police presence on Wednesday night.

Police were slow to release details about the incident and just before noon on Thursday sent out a short news release.

Codiac RCMP say a 32-year-old Moncton was arrested and is “expected to face charges in connection with an incident during which a firearm was discharged and a woman was injured.”

Residents in the area say they heard gunshots and then saw a man flee the scene on foot.

Police say a 40-year-old woman was injured and transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later nearby and held in custody overnight. He was expected to appear in Moncton court on Thursday afternoon, the RCMP said in a news release.

Witnesses say fire crews, police and a K9-unit arrived at the residence on High Street around 11 last night after reports of an altercation.

“We heard ‘bap-bap,’ and normally we don't hear outside noises,” said neighbor Karen Buckley-Robichaud.“The house is really well insulated. So we knew it wasn't a regular noise, wasn't the backfire of a car. We knew it was a gun shot. So we went to look because our neighbourhood has been getting sketchier all the time.”

Police remain at the scene and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.