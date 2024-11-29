ATLANTIC
    • Man charged after Halifax high school placed in hold and secure

    Halifax West High School in Clayton Park – a community within Halifax – is pictured on Nov. 29, 2024. Halifax West High School in Clayton Park – a community within Halifax – is pictured on Nov. 29, 2024.
    A man has been charged after a high school in Halifax was placed in hold and secure Friday morning.

    Halifax Regional Police (HRP) responded to a weapons complaint at Halifax West High School in Clayton Park – a community within Halifax – around 9:47 a.m. Friday.

    When officers arrived, they arrested an 18-year-old man. Officers then found a bag allegedly belonging to the man that had a sensory irritant and machete inside.

    Police say the weapons weren’t used and no one was injured. The man did not enter the school, according to HRP.

    Hold and Secure

    The Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) says the school activated a hold and secure order during the incident, however, classes continued.

    The hold and secure was lifted shortly after and the school resumed normal operations.

