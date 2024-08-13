Man charged after home hit by gunshot: New Glasgow police

ATLANTIC
    A man is facing several charges after police say a home was hit by a gunshot in New Glasgow, N.S., Monday night.

    New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a man, who possibly had a firearm, in distress on Mitchell Street around 11:10 p.m.

    A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

    Police say the man fired a shot inside a residence and it hit a neighbouring home.

    No one was injured.

    The Pictou County man was charged with:

    • mischief
    • weapons dangerous
    • breech of probation
    • discharge of a firearm
    • use of a firearm in a careless manner
    • possession of a weapon dangerous

    He will be appear in provincial court in Pictou on Tuesday.

    Police say they continue to investigate.

