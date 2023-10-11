Atlantic

    • Man charged after liquor store employee sexually assaulted: N.S. RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)

    RCMP say they have charged a man after a woman was sexually assaulted in Shelburne, N.S., last month.

    The alleged incident happened at a liquor store in the community on Sept. 25, according to an RCMP news release.

    Police say a man entered the store, grabbed a female employee by her hair and pulled her towards him in a sexually suggestive manner.

    They also say the man made sexually inappropriate comments.

    Robert Stephen Blakeney, 59, of Shelburne, was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

    He was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Shelburne provincial court on Dec. 14.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

