HALIFAX -- A 44-year-old Halifax man is facing charges after police responded to a report of a man with a firearm in public in north end Halifax.

At 7:41 p.m. on Monday night, police responded to a residence on the 5000-block of Gerrish Street in north end Halifax, where a report had been made that a man was seen in public with a firearm.

Police recovered a weapon, and arrested two adult men in relation to the investigation.

A 44-year-old man from Halifax was charged with one count of possessing a weapon dangerous to the public as well as breaching a weapons prohibition order that was in place.

He is in custody and was scheduled to attend Halifax court Tuesday morning to face these charges.

Police did not say if the second man arrested would face charges.

Police said there was no threat to public safety and they have concluded the investigation.