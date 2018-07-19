

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing a slew of charges after a Halifax Transit bus was damaged by a projectile last weekend, sending one woman to hospital.

Halifax Regional Police and emergency crews responded to the scene on the Bedford Highway at 1:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a 23-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers searched a home on Vimy Avenue later that day and seized multiple firearms. No one was home at the time.

A man was arrested after he turned himself in to police Sunday afternoon, but he was later released without charges.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man at a Vimy Avenue address shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police say he is not the same man who was arrested and released without charges Sunday.

The man is facing charges of using explosives causing property damage, arson causing property damage, property damage, and assault causing bodily harm, as well as four counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and four counts of unsafe storage of a firearm.

The man was released on conditions and is due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Aug. 30.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.