Man charged after rifles stolen during break-in at Lunenburg County home

One man has been charged after rifles were stolen during a break-in at a home in Oakland, N.S.

Police say they responded to a report of a man walking on Keddy Bridge Road with what appeared to be the stock of a gun poking out of a backpack, around 5:25 p.m. Saturday.

When they got there, police realized a home on Keddy Beach Road had been broken into and firearms had been stolen.

RCMP Police Dog Services and the RCMP Emergency Response Team, tracked the man that had been walking with the backpack to another home on the same road, police say.

After securing the area around the home, police started negotiating with the people inside. Three people eventually came out and were all taken into custody. Police then executed a search warrant on the home and seized two rifles that had been stolen from the first home.

Christopher David John Dixon, 43, of Oakland has been charged with breaking and entering to steal a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

Dixon was remanded into custody and was set to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Monday.

The other two people that were arrested were later released without charges.