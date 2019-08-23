

CTV Atlantic





A Halifax man faces charges after an assault with a weapon early Friday morning.

Police say found an adult male in the 2200 block of Gottingen Street in Halifax, who was calling out for assistance after an altercation at approximately 4:50 a.m.

"The victim stated that he had just been robbed by the suspect who was still on scene," said a news release from Halifax police. "The suspect was arrested without incident and a knife was located."

The victim was taken to the hospital by EHS with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Forty-three-year-old Brian Stanley Knowles of Halifax is facing charges of assault with a weapon, robbery and possession of a dangerous weapon," police said.

Knowles was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Friday. Police say he and the victim did not know each other.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information on this incident to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips app.