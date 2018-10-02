

CTV Atlantic





A 23-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault after an 81-year-old man was attacked outside a motel in Sydney.

Cape Breton Regional Police received a report that an injured man had been found on the ground in the parking lot of the Jacques Cartier Motel on Grand Lake Road around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

A man was arrested at the scene and the victim was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

He was later airlifted to hospital in Halifax for further treatment. Police say the elderly man sustained serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries to his face.

Darren Joseph MacGillivray appeared in Sydney provincial court Tuesday and was heard yelling several expletives at a Crown lawyer while being escorted out of court.

The Reserve Mines man was remanded into custody.