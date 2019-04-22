

CTV Atlantic





A New Brunswick man is facing several charges after a series of break-ins at four Fredericton-area churches on the weekend.

Fredericton police say the churches asked not to be identified and said only that they were on the city’s north side.

“The churches suffered damages as a result of these offences and various items were stolen,” police said in a news release.

Items stolen included money and electronics while the damage was broken windows and doors associated with the break-ins.

Police say they arrested a 22-year-old man, who was also responsible for stealing a vehicle and a break-in at the Greener Village, a non-profit in Fredericton.

The man will be appearing in court later this week.