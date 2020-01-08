DRUMMOND, N.B -- A man has been charged following a shooting incident in northwestern New Brunswick that left another man injured.

RCMP responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot on Route 108 in Drummond at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police found a man injured with a gunshot wound and he was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, a 47-year-old man from New Denmark was arrested outside a residence in that community.

He is charged with discharging a firearm with intent and assault with a weapon.

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Edmundston Provincial Court on Jan. 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2020.