

CTV Atlantic





A 25-year-old man from New Brunswick’s Tobique First Nation is facing charges after shots were fired at the community’s RCMP detachment.

Police arrived at the detachment Sunday to find several bullet holes in the side and back of the building. They believe the shots were fired earlier that morning.

No one was injured.

Nekko Dominique has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, mischief over $5,000, and breaching an undertaking.

Dominique appeared Friday in Woodstock provincial court. He was remanded into custody and is due back in court Wednesday for a bail hearing.