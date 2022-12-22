Man charged after shots fired in Lower Clark’s Harbour: N.S. RCMP

A 52-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing firearms-related charges after an incident Tuesday evening in Lower Clark’s Harbour.

Officers with the Barrington RCMP responded to a report of gunshots on a property on Centreville South Side Road around 6 p.m.

According to police, officers learned a man was involved in a dispute with five other people and fired gunshots into the air before fleeing the property.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

With help from the Nova Scotia RCMP Emergency Response Team, RCMP Police Dog Services and Shelburne RCMP officers, Barrington RCMP officers secured the scene and began searching for the man.

A Dangerous Person Emergency Alert was issued to residents within a 60 kilometre radius of Lower Clark’s Harbour.

At about 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, officers found the man at a home on Centreville South Side Road. Police say after a short negotiation, the man surrendered and was arrested without incident.

Steven Edward Goreham is facing the following charges:

careless use of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

uttering threats

An RCMP Police Dog team located the shotgun that is believed to have been used in the incident. Police say the shotgun was found at the original scene where the gunshots were fired.

The investigation is ongoing.