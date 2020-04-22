HALIFAX -- Cumberland County RCMP have charged a 33-year-old man with several charges following a robbery Tuesday in Springhill, Nova Scotia.

Police say at approximately 6 p.m. on April 21, they were called to an assault in a business parking lot in Springhill.

When they arrived, police were told that the suspect had left in the victim’s SUV.

A short time later, police saw the SUV at a gas station on Highway 4, near Highway 104. When police attempted to pull the SUV over, the drive accelerated and did not stop.

The SUV attempted to evade police by turning on to Greenville Rd., but lost control and left the roadway.

The driver was not injured and was arrested without further incident.

The driver, 33-year-old Terrence Milward Campbell, has been taken into custody and charged with robbery, assault causing bodily harm, assault, flight from police, theft under $5000, mischief, and four counts of failing to comply with recognizance.

Campbell is scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on April 24 at 10 a.m.